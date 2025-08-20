Florence + The Machine – “Everybody Scream”

Skip to Content
12:52 PM EDT on August 20, 2025

Florence + The Machine piqued our interest Tuesday with news of a seemingly witchy new album called Everybody Scream set for release on Halloween. Today Florence Welch has intensified that anticipation by revealing the music video for "Everybody Scream," the new album's opener and title track, along with some info about the new LP.

Welch worked on Everybody Scream with what's billed as "a close-knit circle of collaborators" including IDLES' Mark Bowen (who appears in the video for "Everybody Scream"), Aaron Dessner, and Mitski. It's an exploration of "spiritual mysticism, witchcraft, and folk horror," subjects that come bracingly into the spotlight in Autumn de Wilde's "Everybody Scream" video. The song is a grand, gothic, synth-powered anthem with the kind of chorus a whole arena could easily pick up on: "Everybody dance! Everybody sing! Everybody move! Everybody scream!" In the visuals, Welch and her witch squad traipse across an old rural town, sending people into possessed contortions as they strut their stuff.

I am curious to know what Swifties who discovered Florence + The Machine via "Florida!!!" think about this. Watch below.

Everybody Scream is out 10/31 via Polydor/Republic.

