Tame Impala Single Credits Changed To “Loser” On Streaming Services

12:21 PM EDT on August 20, 2025

Last month, Tame Impala released their first new single in a few years, the sun-dazed seven-minute epic "End Of Summer," after band mastermind Kevin Parker previewed it during a surprise DJ set at Primavera. Good song! Or I think it's a good song, anyway. Maybe Parker disagrees, since he doesn't seem to want to take any credit for it.

On Reddit yesterday, some fans noticed that Kevin Parker is not the credited writer and producer on "End Of Summer" on Spotify on Tidal. Instead, the person listed in both spots is simply "loser ." Even by the standards of extremely silly Easter eggs, this is an extremely silly Easter egg.

Tame Impala play arenas and headline festivals and shit. If Kevin Parker is a loser, what hope is there for the rest of us? Stereogum has reached out to Tame Impala's reps and will update if we hear back.

UPDATE: "Loser" coming soon...

Spotted in NYC
byu/AlltheSame-- inTameImpala

