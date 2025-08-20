Skip to Content
White House Responds To Jack White’s Critique Of Oval Office Decor

1:38 PM EDT on August 20, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 18: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Zelensky at the White House for a bilateral meeting and later an expanded meeting with European leaders to discuss a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

|Anna Moneymaker

Alternate headline: White vs. White. Yesterday Jack White posted a scathing review of Donald Trump's "vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy" Oval Office decor, likening it to Ric Flair's dressing room. This might come as a shock, but Trump's team wasn't very happy about it, and lashed out at the White Stripes founder in return.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said: "Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career... It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of 'The People’s House.'"

Jack White is still putting out pretty good music and sharing stages with multiple Beatles, so I'd say his career is going just fine. But I also feel the need to emphasize the irony of White being labeled a washed-up has-been by the White House Communications Director. Cheung's job is to lead Trump's media campaign; as a reminder, the White Stripes sued Trump's campaign last year after they used "Seven Nation Army" in a social video without permission. After Trump got re-elected, the White Stripes asked for their case to be dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could theoretically file another suit in the future. Now seems like an opportune time for that.

UPDATE: Jack White has responded to the White House's response. On Instagram he shared a lengthy statement highlighting just a few of the destructive and deplorable things he's done in office. Alongside some compromising images of Trump, the post reads in part: "'Masquerading as a real artist?' Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! Well here's my opinion, trump is masquerading as a human being." See the full thing below.

