Rocket – “Act Like Your Title”

12:42 PM EDT on August 20, 2025

Tanner Deutsch

The youngsters in the LA-based band Rocket have a lovely take on the kind of fuzzy, hooky alternative rock that must've been coming out before anyone in the band was born. This fall, they'll release their debut album R Is For Rocket, and it's shaping up to be really, really good. We have already posted early singles "One Million," "Crossing Fingers," and "Wide Awake," and now they've got a new one called "Act Like Your Title."

Once again, Rocket have come up with a shimmering, bittersweet groove that makes me think of a million washed-out photoshoots for a million now-defunct rock magazines. On "Act Like Your Title," Rocket don't even sound like any one particular '90s band. Instead, they feel like the sort of thing that I might imagine after reading a band profile in Magnet or Pulse.

Singer/bassist Alithea Tuttle says that the song "delves into familial relationships and generational traumas... It’s wishing someone would live up to the standards that are set for them but knowing that they will never 'act like their title.' Holding out hope that someone will change, especially family, is such a difficult concept and can feel so isolating." In the Matteo Debole-directed video, the members of Rocket drive around town aimlessly. Watch it below.

R Is For Rocket is out 10/3 on Transgressive.

