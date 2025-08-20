Flock Of Dimes – “Afraid”

Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner announced her latest solo album as Flock Of Dimes, The Life You Save, with the gorgeous acoustic pop meditation "Long After Midnight." For our second preview, we get "Afraid," another warm, twilit ballad that sends Wasner straight into the Dido zone. In the video, directed by Spencer Kelly, Wasner is surrounded by projections of her younger self. It looks as pretty as the music sounds.

Wasner's words:

This song is an intention, an incantation, a prayer. It says: I accept what has happened, but I refuse to let it dictate the outcome of my life. We all enter this world untainted, and our circumstances dictate the weight that we will have to carry throughout the rest of our lives. For some, this weight is far greater than it is for others. This song is a mantra for those who wish to believe that we can transcend the circumstances over which we had no control.

Listen below.

In other Wasner news, she pointed out in an Instagram post Tuesday that she co-wrote "HIGHER!" from Dijon's buzzy new album Baby. The credits reveal Wasner worked on the track with Justin Vernon; Wasner has been a touring member of Bon Iver for years, and Dijon opened for Bon Iver on tour, lending inspiration to the band's new album SABLE, fABLE. Also credited as writers on the track are Alan Good Parker and core SABLE, fABLE producer Jim-E Stack. Per Wasner, the song came about during the same session that yielded the Flock Of Dimes/Dijon collab "Day One" from Bon Iver's album.

The Life You Save is out 10/10 via Sub Pop.