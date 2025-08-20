Snooper – “Guard Dog”

Egg punkers Snooper are releasing their new album Worldwide this fall. They already shared the lead single and title track "Worldwide," and today, they're back with "Guard Dog." It's a self-conscious ripper where Blair Tramel's vocals swirl around stocky electric guitar and viscous drum hits.

Snooper made a cathartic mosh anthem for having an identity crisis that tackles a heavy topic without being bogged down by it. "Where did all these words come from/ Were they borrowed from someone?" Tramel sings. Her voice teeters between caffeinated agitation and zoned-out trepidation. "Somewhere I guess I subscribe/ Do the thoughts that I decide fit with who I want to be?" It's zippy and fun, peppered with dog barks.

“‘Guard Dog‘ is about growth," Tramel shared. "It’s about the discomfort of feeling too comfortable and recognizing when to make a change. It’s about second guessing yourself, overthinking, trust and distrust, and keeping it moving. It’s about losing and gaining perspective, having a voice, and learning how to use it. Mostly though, it's about having fun - which is the most important thing.”

Worldwide on 10/3 via Third Man Records. Pre-order here.