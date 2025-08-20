Purple Rain Costar Apollonia Sues Prince Estate As Stage Adaptation Announces Its Cast

For more than four decades, Patty A. Kotero has been widely known -- performing, acting, singing, and entertaining -- as Apollonia. After Denise "Vanity" Matthews' resignation from the girl group Vanity 6, Prince cast Apollonia as his love interest in 1984's legendary Purple Rain and installed her as the leader of the group, which was rechristened Apollonia 6. Since 1983, she's recorded under the Apollonia name, releasing Apollonia 6 in 1984 and Apollonia in 1988. Now, she's in a battle for the trademark to her name that she says was promised by Prince long ago. She filed a lawsuit in US District Court for the Central District of California, claiming that she received trademarks for Apollonia 6, her trio produced by Prince.

This past June, Paisley Park Enterprises LLC asked the US Patent and Trademark Office to revoke Kotero’s Apollonia trademarks, claiming it owned the rights to the name based on contracts she signed in 1983 and 1984. Prince’s estate has been run by Prince Legacy LLC and Primary Wave, a music management company, since 2022.

"Plaintiff Patty Apollonia Kotero brings this declaratory judgment action seeking a judicial determination regarding the ownership of the name 'APOLLONIA' and the trademarks associated therewith. As described herein, Defendants are attempting to steal this name and Plaintiff’s trademarks even though for more than forty (40) years Ms. Kotero - the actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and entertainer - has been known as 'Apollonia.' In fact, Prince himself consented to and encouraged Apollonia in her professional endeavors as 'Apollonia,'" the lawsuit reads.

According to The Minnesota Star Tribune, the lawsuit does not mention the forthcoming musical adaption of Purple Rain that will be staged at Minneapolis' State Theatre from Oct. 16-Nov. 16. The production recently announced that the show will star Kris Kollins as the Kid and Rachel Webb as Apollonia.