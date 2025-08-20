Living Hour – “Waiter”

Winnipeg indie rockers Living Hour returned last month with "Wheel," the lead single to their October-bound album Internal Drone Infinity. We named it one of the Best Songs Of The Week, and today's new single "Waiter" is another good one that takes a slightly alt-country, slowcore approach.

"This is a song about people who wait. Wait-ers," vocalist Sam Sarty says, adding:

I find myself waiting without knowing what I’m waiting for. I wait in all these liminal spaces: hotels, parking lots, and even relationships. With the line “cut my hair and then it grows right back,” I’m thinking about how I look back on photos of past versions of myself, in different seasons of life and with different hair. I realize that I always survive these heartbreaks and transitions. It’s the same sentiment with “I came here alone, and I’m headed out the exact same way.” I will always be there for myself. This song feels like a tribute to all that energy that pours out of me when I’m yearning for someone to be closer to me, but it also acts as a realization that I’ll always have myself. It’s a relief, like feeling that the wait is over.

Don't wait to watch the DIY video for "Waiter" below.

Internal Drone Infinity is out 10/17 via Keeled Scales/Paper Bag.