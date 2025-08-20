Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Living Hour – “Waiter”

5:07 PM EDT on August 20, 2025

Lucas Pingitore

Winnipeg indie rockers Living Hour returned last month with "Wheel," the lead single to their October-bound album Internal Drone Infinity. We named it one of the Best Songs Of The Week, and today's new single "Waiter" is another good one that takes a slightly alt-country, slowcore approach.

"This is a song about people who wait. Wait-ers," vocalist Sam Sarty says, adding:

I find myself waiting without knowing what I’m waiting for. I wait in all these liminal spaces: hotels, parking lots, and even relationships. With the line “cut my hair and then it grows right back,” I’m thinking about how I look back on photos of past versions of myself, in different seasons of life and with different hair. I realize that I always survive these heartbreaks and transitions. It’s the same sentiment with “I came here alone, and I’m headed out the exact same way.” I will always be there for myself. This song feels like a tribute to all that energy that pours out of me when I’m yearning for someone to be closer to me, but it also acts as a realization that I’ll always have myself. It’s a relief, like feeling that the wait is over.

Don't wait to watch the DIY video for "Waiter" below.

Internal Drone Infinity is out 10/17 via Keeled Scales/Paper Bag.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Ulrika Spacek – “Square Root Of None”

November 26, 2025
New Music

The Notwist Announce New Album News From Planet Zombie: Hear “X-Ray”

November 26, 2025
New Music

TTSSFU – “Upstairs”

November 25, 2025
New Music

Taylor Swift Finally Got A Chainsmokers Remix

November 25, 2025
New Music

Stream LAGEON, The Impressive Solo Debut From Balming Tiger’s Mudd the student

November 25, 2025
New Music

The Comet Is Coming’s Danalogue Shares Debut Solo Single “Sonic Hypnosis”

November 25, 2025