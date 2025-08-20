Jack White Responds To White House Calling Him A “Washed Up, Has-Been Loser”

Donald Trump has had some high-profile meetings with European leaders this week, but don't be fooled: Jack White is his administration's current focus. After the White Stripes founder made a lengthy Instagram post yesterday slamming the "vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy" decor in the Oval Office, the White House Communications Director Steven Cheung issued a statement calling White "a washed up, has-been loser" who has "been masquerading as a real artist." That's rich coming from the guy whose team, lest we forget, used "Seven Nation Army" in a campaign video last year. White's Instagram post in question didn't even detail any of the horrendous things Trump has done while in office, but now that the White House is listening, White has a few more things to criticize that aren't plated in gold.

Get comfy, because this is a lot. White's statement reads:

Listen, I'm an artist and not a politician so I'm in no need to give my answer or opinion on anything if I'm not inspired or compelled, but how funny that it wasn't me calling out trump's blatant fascist manipulation of government, his gestapo ICE tactics, his racist remarks about Latinos, Native Americans, etc. his ridiculous "wall" construction, his attacks on the disabled, his attempted coup and mob insurrection and destruction of the sacred halls of congress, his disparaging sexist and pedophilic remarks about women, his obvious attempts at distraction about being a close personal friend of Jeffrey Epstein and his inclusion in the Epstein files, his ignorance of the dying children in Sudan, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, his lack of empathy for military veterans and those struggling with poverty, his attempts to dismantle healthcare, his obvious wimpy and pathetic kowtowing to the dictators Putin and Kim Jong Un, his nazi like rallies, his attempts to sell merchandise and products like Goya beans through the office of the President, his fake “gunshot to the ear" that he showed no medical records or photographs of, his constant, constant, constant lying to the American people, etc. etc. etc. No, it wasn't me calling out any of that, it was the fucking DECOR OF THE OVAL OFFICE remarks I made that got them to respond with insults. How petty and pathetic and thin skinned could this administration get? "Masquerading as a real artist"? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! Well here's my opinion, trump is masquerading as a human being. He's masquerading as a christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy. He's been masquerading as a businessman for decades as nothing he's involved in has prospered except by using other people's money to find loophole after loophole and grift after grift. His staff of professional liar toadies like Steven Cheung and Karoline Leavitt have been covering up and masking his fascism as patriotism and fomenting hatred and division in this country on a daily basis. And I have “ample time on (my) hands"? That orange grifter has spent more tax payer money cheating at golf than helping ANYONE in the country. Improve. Anything. There is no progress with him, only smoke and mirrors and tax breaks for the ultra wealthy. So maga folk, enjoy your concrete paving over of the rose garden, your 200 million dollar ballroom in the White House, and your gaudy ass gold spray painted trinkets from Home Depot, cause he ain't spending any money on helping YOU unless you fit into his white supremascist country club rich idiot agenda. Wow, he hates who you hate....good for you, be proud of yourselves, how christian of you all. The only way you can support this conman is because you are a victim of the 2 party system and you "defend your guy no matter what he does". No intelligent person can defend this low life fascist. This bankrupter of casinos. This failed seller of trump steaks, trump vodka, trump water, etc. This man and his goon squad have failed upwards for decades and have fleeced the American people over and over. This professional golf cheat, this grifter who has hundreds of thousands of deaths from his inaction of the pandemic on his hands, this man that the majority of the country somehow were fooled into supporting and voting into office (through the flawed electoral college) and their love of reality television stars. Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a badge of honor to me, because anyone who trump supports and likes is a villain who gives nothing to their fellow man, only takes what can benefit themselves. And no I'm not a Democrat either, I'm a human being raised in Detroit, I'm an artist who's owned his own businesses like his own upholstery shop and recording label since he was 21 years old who has enough street sense to know when a 3 card monte dealer is a cheap grifter and a thief. Jack White III

Furthermore, White wrote in the caption:

I was raised to believe that we defeated fascism in World War II and that we would never allow it again in the world. I don't always state publicly my political opinions, and like anyone I don't always know all of the facts, but when it comes to this man and this administration I'm not going to be like one of the silent minority of 1930's Germany. This man is a danger to not just America but the entire world and that's not an exaggeration, he's dismantling democracy and endangering the planet on a daily basis, and we. all. know. it. -JW III... "To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public." - Theodore Roosevelt

Along with those remarks, White added a few photos of Trump that Trump himself would probably love. In one he's holding a pair of his golden "Never Surrender" sneakers that look like some bastardized Jordans, and in another he's by a shelf with additional merch including hats that read "Trump 2028." Sorry to ruin your day. See White's post below.