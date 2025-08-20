Glaive – “Appalachia”

Last month, hyperpop wunderkind Glaive released his first music of the year with the really good single "Asheville." Now, he's back with "Appalachia," which seems to announce a new era for the North Carolina-based artist, one that celebrates his movement through the music industry and the history of his hometown.

"Appalachia" is another bold single. It opens with a chipmunked sample of country folk singer Jean Richie's version of "House Carpenter" over an air-punching beat. Then, the track explodes into crystalline techno with Glaive scream-singing about his success, returning to his hometown, and people judging him. "You either do it or you sit there and just talk about it/ I'm getting weird looks every time I leave Buncombe County," goes one line during the chorus.

The song ends with an interview clip of Appalachian moonshiner and bootlegger Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton being asked about fame: "I don't give a goddamn how famous I am or whatever. It don't matter to me 'cause I'm 'bout dead anyways, so what I give a shit? And if anybody don't like the way I do, shit, fuck 'em." "Appalachia" is whirlwind of recontextualized history -- the past chatting with the future over a dizzying club beat.

Glaive shared some insight behind the track: “'Appalachia' was made in Asheville after I did a show in my hometown, I was feeling quite for lack of a better term turnt. I just felt like the only person from my area to do anything remotely interesting and I was sort of in a weird pride/ego elated state for a few weeks after and this song was made during those excited days.”

Listen to "Appalachia" below.