Glaive – “Appalachia”

4:57 PM EDT on August 20, 2025

Last month, hyperpop wunderkind Glaive released his first music of the year with the really good single "Asheville." Now, he's back with "Appalachia," which seems to announce a new era for the North Carolina-based artist, one that celebrates his movement through the music industry and the history of his hometown.

"Appalachia" is another bold single. It opens with a chipmunked sample of country folk singer Jean Richie's version of "House Carpenter" over an air-punching beat. Then, the track explodes into crystalline techno with Glaive scream-singing about his success, returning to his hometown, and people judging him. "You either do it or you sit there and just talk about it/ I'm getting weird looks every time I leave Buncombe County," goes one line during the chorus.

The song ends with an interview clip of Appalachian moonshiner and bootlegger Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton being asked about fame: "I don't give a goddamn how famous I am or whatever. It don't matter to me 'cause I'm 'bout dead anyways, so what I give a shit? And if anybody don't like the way I do, shit, fuck 'em." "Appalachia" is whirlwind of recontextualized history -- the past chatting with the future over a dizzying club beat.

Glaive shared some insight behind the track: “'Appalachia' was made in Asheville after I did a show in my hometown, I was feeling quite for lack of a better term turnt. I just felt like the only person from my area to do anything remotely interesting and I was sort of in a weird pride/ego elated state for a few weeks after and this song was made during those excited days.”

Listen to "Appalachia" below.

