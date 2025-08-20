bloodsports – “Calvin”

Last month, NYC's bloodsports announced their debut album Anything Can Be A Hammer with the track "Rosary." Today, they've returned with another preview of their debut with the beautifully serrated single "Calvin."

"Calvin" has the kind of crunchy distortion that almost feels refreshing. It's a vibrant burst, clocking in at a little under two minutes. The drums are sleek and metallic, and the opening guitar riff channels the energy of a speared lightning bolt. Its dissonant brevity feels reminiscent of the Pixies or early Nirvana.

“It’s definitely the most standard 'rock' song on the record, it kinda feels like a Pixies song to us," bandleader Sam Murphy said. “This one was written in like an hour with a couple of simple riffs I had in my head for awhile and really hasn’t changed since. Lyrically, it takes place during a dream I had so a lot of the lines are kind of disjointed from one another and ambiguous, which I think reflects a dream state pretty well."

Listen below.

Anything Can Be A Hammer is out 10/17 via Good English Records. Pre-order here.