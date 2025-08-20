Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

bloodsports – “Calvin”

5:07 PM EDT on August 20, 2025

Meghan Hancock

Last month, NYC's bloodsports announced their debut album Anything Can Be A Hammer with the track "Rosary." Today, they've returned with another preview of their debut with the beautifully serrated single "Calvin."

"Calvin" has the kind of crunchy distortion that almost feels refreshing. It's a vibrant burst, clocking in at a little under two minutes. The drums are sleek and metallic, and the opening guitar riff channels the energy of a speared lightning bolt. Its dissonant brevity feels reminiscent of the Pixies or early Nirvana.

“It’s definitely the most standard 'rock' song on the record, it kinda feels like a Pixies song to us," bandleader Sam Murphy said. “This one was written in like an hour with a couple of simple riffs I had in my head for awhile and really hasn’t changed since. Lyrically, it takes place during a dream I had so a lot of the lines are kind of disjointed from one another and ambiguous, which I think reflects a dream state pretty well."

Listen below.

Anything Can Be A Hammer is out 10/17 via Good English Records. Pre-order here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Ulrika Spacek – “Square Root Of None”

November 26, 2025
New Music

The Notwist Announce New Album News From Planet Zombie: Hear “X-Ray”

November 26, 2025
New Music

TTSSFU – “Upstairs”

November 25, 2025
New Music

Taylor Swift Finally Got A Chainsmokers Remix

November 25, 2025
New Music

Stream LAGEON, The Impressive Solo Debut From Balming Tiger’s Mudd the student

November 25, 2025
New Music

The Comet Is Coming’s Danalogue Shares Debut Solo Single “Sonic Hypnosis”

November 25, 2025