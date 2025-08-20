Jane Remover Shares Surprise Mixtape Indie Rock On SoundCloud, Deletes It

Earlier this year Jane Remover unleashed her latest record Revengeseekerz, which was one of our favorites of the year so far. The hyperpop troublemaker shared a surprise mixtape on SoundCloud called Indie Rock on Monday night (Aug. 18) and then immediately deleted it, but the rips are now on YouTube thanks to her obsessed fans.

The 17-track Indie Rock was posted on the musician's unofficial SoundCloud page, seemingly self-released rather than through her label Deadair. Around the time she erased the release, she tweeted, "Hahahahahahahahaha." The Carti influence rages through Indie Rock, especially on the blazing "Audiostalker," whose glitched-out beat is reminiscent of this year's "Pop Out." Check out a rip of the mixtape below.