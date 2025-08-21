Anna von Hausswolff Announces New Album Iconoclasts Feat. Iggy Pop, Ethel Cain, & More

In 2020, Anna von Hausswolff released her fifth studio album, All Thoughts Fly. The following year the Swedish artist had to cancel church shows because of protesters accusing her of making Satanic music, and then the next year she unveiled a live LP. Now, she's back with the announcement of her next record, Iconoclasts, which features Iggy Pop, Ethel Cain, and more.

Two singles are out today: “Stardust” and “The Whole Woman,” the latter of which is a duet with the Stooges icon. Von Hausswolff says of that one:

Sometimes we need to throw ourselves into the deepest of waters and hold our breath as long as we can. Once we reach the surface we can see beyond the pettiness of life and speak only the truth. This love song is a tribute to the man who knows how to listen; it is for the woman who is brave enough to dive in.

As for "Stardust," she offers, “Let's break up with basic convenience and established ideas of how to live life. Let's not roll our thumbs when the world is crumbling.”

Iconoclasts was produced by von Hausswolff along with her longtime collaborator Filip Leyman. Hear “Stardust” and “The Whole Woman" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Beast"

02 "Facing Atlas"

03 "The Iconoclast"

04 "The Whole Woman" (Feat. Iggy Pop)

05 "The Mouth"

06 "Stardust"

07 "Aging Young Women" (Feat. Ethel Cain)

08 "Consensual Neglect"

09 "Struggle With The Beast"

10 "An Ocean Of Time" (Feat. Abul Mogard)

11 "Unconditional Love" (Feat. Maria von Hausswolff)

12 "Rising Legends"

Iconoclasts is out 10/31 via YEAR0001.