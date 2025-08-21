Skip to Content
Been Stellar – “Always On My Mind”

10:44 AM EDT on August 21, 2025

Since last year's killer debut album Scream From New York, NY, Been Stellar have been generously offering great tracks like "Breakaway" and "Adored." Now, they're sharing "Always On My Mind," which doesn't have anything to do with the oft-covered standard with the same title.

“We were really drawn to the circular logic of the lyric: ‘I need you, I want you because you’re always on my mind,’” vocalist Sam Slocum explains of the tune. “My favorite love songs can be read a few different ways. I think it’s great when there’s a tinge of sadness or anxiety — it just feels more accurate to me.”

"Always On My Mind" is moored to an incredibly hooky riff that makes the song infectious from the start. It only gets better from there as it catapults into their signature cathartic whirlwind with even more Smashing Pumpkins influence than usual. It turns out "Always On My Mind" will be bundled into an EP called Breakaway with "Breakaway" and "Adored," along with an acoustic version of "Adored." Check out "Always On My Mind" below.

