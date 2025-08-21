The Beatles Announce Expanded Anthology Box Set And Documentary

Earlier this week, the official social media accounts of the Beatles began teasing something. Many fans assumed it had to do with their long-running Anthology series, and they were right: An expanded Anthology box set and documentary are on the way.

The music side of Anthology consists of a box set of 12 LPs, 8 CDs, and digital collections out Nov. 21. This includes the highly anticipated Anthology 4, curated by Giles and featuring 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings and other rare recordings. It also has new mixes by original producer Jeff Lynne of “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love,” the former of which is out today and has de-mixed John Lennon vocals.

Meanwhile, their seminal Anthology documentary has been restored and remastered. It'll be a nine-part series featuring a brand-new episode nine that features behind-the-scenes footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr uniting between 1994 and 1995 to work on The Anthology. It streams exclusively on Disney+ starting Nov. 26.

Lastly there'll be a 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book on Oct. 14 through Apple Corps Ltd. and Chronicle Books. Watch the announcement video for everything below, along with the newly mixed “Free As A Bird” with a restored music video.

The expanded Anthology box set is out 11/21; pre-order it here. The 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology is out 10/14; pre-order it here. The nine-part Anthology documentary hits Disney+ on 11/26.