Garbage’s Fall Tour Will Be Their Last In North America

You may not have many more chances to see the band Garbage live. In March, shortly before the release of their new album Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, the veteran alt-rockers announced plans for a North American tour that'll kick off next month. It'll be their first headlining tour on this side of the pond in about a decade, and apparently it'll also be their last. In an Instagram post last night, Garbage said that their upcoming run will be their "last North American headline tour."

Garbage leader Shirley Manson is obviously Scottish, but the rest of the band is American. If the band's Happy Endings tour really is their last in America, then you'd have to imagine this band is getting ready to wrap things up. Of course, plenty of bands' final tours don't really turn out to be their final tours, but Garbage strike me as the sort of group that stands on business. Here's what they wrote:

Yesterday saw the commencement of rehearsals for our last North American headline tour . We haven’t played an extensive headline tour like this one in the States for almost a decade. If the truth be told, it is unlikely we will play many of the cities on this tour ever again. We are going out on the road with the spectacular @starcrawler, fronted by superstar @arrowdewilde, who is one of the most exciting front people of her generation. We are going out in style and we hope you will join us. That’s life my friends. Nothing stays the same forever. Everything must change. All beautiful things come to an end. We love you.

If you have never seen Garbage live, you might seriously consider taking advantage of this opportunity. They have bangers for days, and Shirley Manson's stage presence is tremendous. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/03 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Café

9/05 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

9/06 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/08 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

9/10 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

9/12 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/13 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

9/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/17 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

9/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

9/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/24 - Toronto, ON @ History

9/29 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

9/30 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

10/01 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/03 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/04 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/06 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

10/07 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/12 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/15 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/18 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

10/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

10/21 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/23 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

10/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/26 - Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

10/29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

10/31 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Chelsea

11/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tickets are on sale here.