Jamie Woon Announces First New Album In 10 Years 3, 10, Why, When

Jamie Woon first caught our attention way back in 2010 with his Burial-produced single "Night Air," and he'd go on to make an appearance on Disclosure's Settle and remix Lana Del Rey. After releasing his 2015 album Making Time, he mostly stepped away from the public eye for a while -- that is, until last month, when he returned with the singles "Heavy Going..." and "A Velvet Rope." Turns out those songs will be on Woon's first album in a decade, 3, 10, Why, When. It's out in October, and today, he's shared two more singles called "When" and "Pulling On A Thread."

Woon finally began working on a new album thanks to the help of his friend, the producer Martin Terefe. "He saw what I was struggling with and hung in there with me," Woon says in a press release. "He sort of tricked me into making an album -- we made one song, then another, then when we had ten we just said that's the album... I don't really know how to explain this music. It's extraordinary to me that it exists at all."

Check out "When" and "Pulling On A Thread" below, along with the full album tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "All The Way"

02 "Place N Time"

03 "Pulling On A Thread"

04 "A Velvet Rope"

05 "Heavy Going"

06 "Peace Of Mind"

07 "When"

08 "The Heart's Mountains"

09 "Ghost"

10 "What's The Matter"

3, 10, Why, When is out 10/3 via Woon's own Also Can. Pre-order it here.