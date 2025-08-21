Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Omni – “High Ceilings”

1:25 PM EDT on August 21, 2025

Since last year's Souvenir, Atlanta's Omni have been staying busy. They released "Forever Beginner" last month and have been touring a lot. In fact, they're hitting the road today. To kick off the start of their fall tour, they've released another new song.

On "High Ceilings," Omni are trying to survive a fancy, "old money" party. The guitar riffs start out sort of spiney and posh. Despite the chocolate fountain and infinite rooms, there's something uneasy about this whole affair. During the chorus, the tone becomes paranoid -- the guitars become broad-shouldered and there's a trickle of concerned piano. "And I wonder just what’s going on/ Was it the acquaintance that we met in the lawn/ Or something I don’t see/ You’ve seemed off since we walked through the door," Philip Frobos sings. Like Clue, he's looking for answers in the library, the spa, and kitchen, peaking into every crevice and high ceiling.

Listen to "High Ceilings" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Ulrika Spacek – “Square Root Of None”

November 26, 2025
New Music

The Notwist Announce New Album News From Planet Zombie: Hear “X-Ray”

November 26, 2025
New Music

TTSSFU – “Upstairs”

November 25, 2025
New Music

Taylor Swift Finally Got A Chainsmokers Remix

November 25, 2025
New Music

Stream LAGEON, The Impressive Solo Debut From Balming Tiger’s Mudd the student

November 25, 2025
New Music

The Comet Is Coming’s Danalogue Shares Debut Solo Single “Sonic Hypnosis”

November 25, 2025