Omni – “High Ceilings”

Since last year's Souvenir, Atlanta's Omni have been staying busy. They released "Forever Beginner" last month and have been touring a lot. In fact, they're hitting the road today. To kick off the start of their fall tour, they've released another new song.

On "High Ceilings," Omni are trying to survive a fancy, "old money" party. The guitar riffs start out sort of spiney and posh. Despite the chocolate fountain and infinite rooms, there's something uneasy about this whole affair. During the chorus, the tone becomes paranoid -- the guitars become broad-shouldered and there's a trickle of concerned piano. "And I wonder just what’s going on/ Was it the acquaintance that we met in the lawn/ Or something I don’t see/ You’ve seemed off since we walked through the door," Philip Frobos sings. Like Clue, he's looking for answers in the library, the spa, and kitchen, peaking into every crevice and high ceiling.

Listen to "High Ceilings" below.