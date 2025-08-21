Skip to Content
Stereogum home
King Hüsky – “Don’t Let It Bring You Down”

10:07 AM EDT on August 21, 2025

Vidar Landa, guitarist for the sick-ass Norwegian metal band Kvelertak, also makes extremely non-metal non-Kvelertak music with his solo project King Hüsky. The King Hüsky style is warm, shimmery, vaguely twee indie-pop, so it's almost the opposite of Kvelertak. It's good! King Hüsky's self-titled debut album came out earlier this year, and now Landa has a new single called "Don't Let It Get You Down."

There's no universe where "Don't Let It Get You Down" could be a Kvelertak song. Some of the lyrical sentiment, however, does translate. Landa's lyrics are all about not letting the cold, cold world bring you down, but he also sings about wanting to smash his neighbor in the face and hating the smell of other people. He just sings those lines gently, over fuzzy, countrified twinkle-pop. Listen below.

