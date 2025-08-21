Avery Tucker – “Malibu”

Last month, Avery Tucker -- formerly of Girlpool -- announced his first solo album Paw, out this fall. It was announced with the moving slow-burner "Like I'm Young." Today, he's shared another preview of the album with the single "Malibu."

"Malibu" is another intimate offering, but it has a bit more immediate punch. There's a sparse propulsive drumbeat and light percussive shakes. "Is it even me that you're trying to make believe/ Using me like God closing your eyes while I talk," Tucker sings about the projections and fantasies we build in our relationships. "Oh I keep wishing for a way to make you feel secure." It's a soft, and subtly devastating track.

“‘Malibu’ is about the journey of being a mirror to someone—how, at first, they love the version of themself that they see reflected in you. But as that image sharpens, the reflection starts to feel confrontational. It becomes harder for them to look at, and they begin to pull away—resisting the feeling of being truly witnessed,” Tucker said of the track. It comes with a one-shot music video directed by Amalia Irons.

Watch "Malibu" below.

Paw is out 10/10. Pre-order here.