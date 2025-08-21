Purity Ring – “imanocean”

It's been five years since Purity Ring released Womb, their last proper album. Womb was the Toronto electro-pop duo's first album in five years, too. Next month, Purity Ring will maintain their one album every five year average when they return with their new self-titled LP. We have already heard the early tracks "many lives," "part ii," and "place of my own." Today, they've got a new one called "imanocean."

Given how rarely we get new Purity Ring music, it sure is nice that their spectral sound never really ages. I put on "Obedear" in the car the other day, and that shit still goes hard. The group's new single "imanocean" has more acoustic-guitar action than I'm used to hearing from Purity Ring. It's got a sort of early-'00s adult-contempo feeling, which is interesting territory for this group. I was not expecting them to remind me of Dido, but I'm into it. Even as they tinker with their sound, Purity Ring still have a way of making you feel like you're floating just above the ground. Listen below.

Purity Ring is out 9/26 on the fellowship, the group's own label.