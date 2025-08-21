Titanic – “Escarbo dimensiones”

A few years ago, singer, cellist, and composer Mabe Fratti joined forces with producer and multi-instrumentalist I. la Católica to form Titanic, an SEO-unfriendly duo based in Mexico City. Next month, they'll release their new album Hagen. We've already posted the early singles "Gotera" and "La dueña," and they've got an absolute beauty of a new track out today.

The new Titanic single is called "Escarbo dimensiones," and Google Translate tells me that the title is Spanish for "I dig dimensions." Oneohtrix Point Never/Weeknd collaborator Nate Salon co-produced the new track with Mabe Fratti, and it's an excellently spaced-out piece of art-pop. The resonant acoustic bass and splintered guitar solo draw from prog-rock's jazziest edges, and Fratti's soaring vocal reminds me of Kate Bush. Here's what Héctor Tosta, otherwise known as I. la Católica, says about the track:

For us, "Escarbo dimensiones" is a very weird song. It all started with the chorus: "Si quieres te devuelves y regresas cuando ya lo sepas todo (if you want you can return when you already know everything)." We finished the lyrics together after having that sentence. It was pretty quick -- Mabe wrote two verses in 20 minutes, and then I finished the rest. For the final part, I remember that I was pretty unsure about that funky guitar, but everyone in the studio was excited about it. I am still unsure about that part really, I know deep inside that someone with a beautiful heart and deep sensibilities will hate that part. I just want to say to that person that, if you ever read this, I just want to let you know that I am with you. Thanks to Nate, we really nailed the sound that we were looking for. The chorus for the bass, and the drum sound was amazing and so well played by Eli.

Below, listen to the song and decide upon your own feelings regarding the funky guitar.

Hagen is out 9/5 via Unheard Of Hope.