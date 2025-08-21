Skip to Content
Post Malone Models Skims, Preps Fashion Brand Of His Own

11:37 AM EDT on August 21, 2025

Theo Wenner/Skims

I know just what you're thinking. You look at Post Malone, and you're like, "That guy's entire fashion aesthetic is perfectly aligned with my own. Matter of fact, it's my ideal. It's what I want to project into the world. But how can I, a regular person, carry myself with the elegant panache of a Post Malone?" Well, my friend, you are in luck. Post Malone is part of the fashion world now.

WWD reports that Post Malone is the face of a new men's campaign from Skims, Kim Kardashian's clothing line. Skims' latest heavyweight fleece fabrication men's collection is on sale today, and it's got things like underwear, hoodies, and fleece in Realtree camo print. For the ad campaign, photographer Theo Wenner captured Post Malone out in Utah. What's that? You'd like to see Post Malone striking Marlboro Man poses while rocking undies and a cowboy hat? You are about to be so happy.

It's one thing to model someone else's clothes, and obviously Post Malone is pretty enough to do that. But it's another thing to became a fashion tycoon in your own right, and Post Malone is now ready to take that leap. WWD reports that Post Malone will launch his own fashion brand with a Paris runway show on September 1. (Posty's Big Ass World Tour comes through Paris two days later.) Thus far, Posty has kept all the details mysterious. Invitations say that the runway show is happening at sunset and that it'll showcase "Season One." We don't even know the name of Post Malone's fashion brand yet, but I think "Post Malone's Fashion Brand" has a nice ring to it.

