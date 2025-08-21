Ouri & Charlotte Day Wilson – “Behave !”

Producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Ouri is a big fan of collaboration. She's worked with Jacques Greene, Nosaj Thing and Jonah Yano; last year, she and Helena Deland released their second album as Hildegard, Jour1596. Today, she's joined forces with Charlotte Day Wilson for a lovely new single called "Behave !" The track came together a few months after the two artists had been on tour with each other last year. The press release also states that this single is the first preview of her forthcoming album.

"Behave !" is scaffolded by Ouri's silky vocals, a soft percussive patter, and dewy harp plucks. Ouri's whispery tones compliment Wilson's lower vocal coos. The production also holds curious details; there's a sharp whistle that bursts through and an ignited firework scream. "Behave !" is a seductive electro R&B hybrid that soundtracks the rational ping to curb broken patterns. "It's a bad habit, but good time," Ouri gently sings on the chorus.

Ouri explained how the song came together: "I played Charlotte a couple demos I had been working on. I had been spending more time creating loops of voice and harp that I kept raw, unfiltered, sharpening the contours of my presence. The song starts to shape up instinctually, like a kid that is being ordered to stay in one place but the young mind starts to wander and soon enough, the body follows. We ended up toying with this classic R’nB feel but kept it confrontational in the approach, leaning towards this hyperreal sense that surrounds my world."

Listen to "Behave !" below.