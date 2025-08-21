Mariah Carey Will Receive Video Vanguard Award At 2025 VMAs

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame still has not seen fit to induct pop titan Mariah Carey, but a different institution will soon give her a lifetime-achievement honor. At this year's MTV Video Music Awards, Carey will be presented with the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award, the highest honor that MTV can grant. Last year's Video Vanguard recipient was Katy Perry, who performed a sleek medley of many of her greatest hits. Other recent winners include Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, and -- hmm. It says here some unknown person named Jennifer Lopez. Who is she again? I don't know her.

Mariah Carey isn't exactly known as a music-video innovator, but she was a fixture on MTV for decades. Her best videos are ultra-fun confections with memorable looks. If anything, it's crazy that Carey doesn't already have the Vanguard Award. This year, she's got new product to promote; her new album Here For It All comes out next month. At the VMAs, Carey will give what's being promoted as "an unforgettable, career-spanning performance."

This year's VMAs go down September 7 at Long Island's UBS Arena. Hey, Mariah Carey grew up on Long Island! It's a homecoming! This year's host is LL Cool J, winner of the 1997 Video Vanguard Award. The other performers will include Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Sombr, Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin, and J Balvin and DJ Snake. Lady Gaga leads the nominations with 12. The show will air on CBS and MTV, and it'll stream on Paramount+.