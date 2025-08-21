Lil Nas X Arrested For Battery Of A Police Officer, Hospitalized For Possible Overdose

Lil Nas X likes to indulge in silly provocation from time to time, but that usually comes in the form of using religious imagery or negging major media outlets. Early this morning, however, the pop-rapper was spotted walking and dancing down Los Angeles' buzzing Ventura Boulevard, seemingly under the influence of something, and wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots.

Dressing scantily clad and wearing cowboy boots certainly isn't unusual for Lil Nas X, but a video obtained by TMZ makes it pretty clear that something's off: "Give me that phone so I can throw it," he tells the person filming the clip. "Don't miss the party tonight. Why are you still here? You need to be telling everybody about the fucking party."

TMZ adds that LAPD responded to calls about a man in his underwear walking in the middle of Ventura. Lil Nas X reportedly charged at police officers, who were able to calm him down and put him in handcuffs before transporting him to a hospital for a possible overdose. He's still being treated there, and sources told TMZ that he could potentially face charges.

UPDATE: Lil Nas X has been arrested for battery of a police officer, per CNN. “Upon arrival the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer,” public information officer Charles Miller said. He is being held in the Valley Jail in Van Nuys.