Jean Dawson – “Rock A Bye Baby”

Jean Dawson is back. Less than a year after sharing his last full-length Glimmer Of God, the alt-pop artist returns today with a new single "Rock A Bye Baby," a punchy, upbeat track evocative of '80s pop. It was co-produced by Dawson's longtime collaborators Hoskins, Lecx Stacy, Johnny May, and Jesse Shuster, and it also serves as the lead single to Rock A Bye Baby Glimmer Of God. He hasn't shared any further details about what that upcoming project is, but maybe it's a deluxe edition? Anyway, check out "Rock A Bye Baby" below.