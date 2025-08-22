The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

1

Dijon - "Yamaha"

Most emotions are too big, too complex, too fluid for words. Attempting to verbalize them like trying to catch a bubble, a precarious act better left undone; it’s more beautiful if you simply watch it float away. The emotions Dijon explores on his fantastic new album Baby are universal — falling in love, wanting to expand your family, romantic euphoria — but he doesn’t make them sound ordinary, even though they might be familiar. On “Yamaha,” one of the album’s immediate highlights, Dijon manages to convey the explicable rapture of intimacy — sexy, joyous, and gloriously sincere. Dijon is among the lot of innovative musicians like Mk.gee or Nourished By Time that rework sound into a post-nostalgia mosaic. Individually, synths or drumbeats or vocal coos might resurrect certain genre fads of past decades. But put a dozen samples and retro sounds together and you get something that conjures the past without directly echoing it. This is the pure magic of “Yamaha”: a swirl of twinkling Wham!-like synths that feel lifted from the climax of a wholesome ’80s film, an air-puffing metronome reminiscent of Laurie Anderson’s “O Superman,” and a sentimental, baby-making drumbeat. It shouldn’t work, but it does — spectacularly. ——Margaret