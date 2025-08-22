Mark William Lewis – “Skeletons Coupling”

Mark William Lewis' eponymous album arrives in less than a month on A24's new label. So far we've heard the shimmering singles “Seventeen,” “Still Above,” and “Tomorrow Is Perfect,” and now he's back with the hazy reverie "Skeletons Coupling."

"'Skeletons Coupling' is inspired by social situations around me in London," the British artist explains. "I wrote it after a party I went to on a Thames Beach. I spent the night skimming stones into the river with my friend. I find that skimming stones clears my head, like each stone is another thought sent spinning into the water."

The track gets its title from a Nan Goldin photograph, which only adds to the romantic texture. Listen below.

Mark William Lewis is out 9/12 via A24 Music.