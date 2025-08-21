Skip to Content
Camp Flog Gnaw Reveals 2025 Lineup

6:27 PM EDT on August 21, 2025

This year's Camp Flog Gnaw lineup is here. Along with its owner Tyler, The Creator, the Los Angeles music festival will have A$AP Rocky, Childish Gambino, Earl Sweatshirt, the recently reunited Clipse, Doechii, and many more big names.

Taking place at the Dodger Stadium on Nov. 15 and 16, the roster also has 2 Chainz, Larry June & The Alchemist, AG Club, Alemeda, AZ Chike, Bb Trickz, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Chezile, Clairo, Deb Never, Domo Genesis, Don Toliver, Ecca Vandal, Fousheé, Geezer, GloRilla, Kilo Kish, La Reezy, Left Brain, Luh Tyler, Malcolm Todd, Men I Trust, MIKE, Mike G, Navy Blue, Paris Texas, PARTYOF2, Ray Vaughn, Samara Cyn, sombr, T-Pain, Teezo Touchdown, TEMS, Thundercat, Zack Fox, and Zelooperz.

The roster was revealed on the event's website, where ticket information can also be found.

