Prince Estate Responds To Apollonia’s Lawsuit

Yesterday it was revealed Patty A. Kotero, aka Apollonia, was suing her late costar's estate after they sought to revoke her trademark to her name, which was granted to her by Prince on contracts she signed in 1983 and 1984. Now, the estate has responded to her legal filing.

"Regrettably, Ms. Patty Kotero a/k/a 'Apollonia' filed a frivolous lawsuit," the statement begins, continuing:

As she acknowledges, Apollonia is the name Prince gave to the character played by Ms. Kotero in Prince's movie, "Purple Rain," over forty years ago. We never instructed her to cease using her adopted professional name, nor did we object to her business activities. In fact, we repeatedly offered her opportunities to perform at Paisley Park using this professional name.

Ms. Kotero's unwarranted lawsuit comes at the tail end of years-long disputes before the Trademark Trial & Appeal Board concerning trademark registrations, in which rulings are imminent and with respect to which we have sought a settlement numerous times despite her highly unreasonable demands.

Unsurprisingly, her suit fails to acknowledge the cancellation of her APOLLONIA registration by the United States Patent & Trademark Office. We look forward to the rulings in the pending trademark proceedings and a dismissal of Ms. Kotero's recent federal action. As is our duty, we will continue to protect and preserve Prince's assets and legacy.