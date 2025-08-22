Skip to Content
Doja Cat – “Jealous Type”

8:17 PM EDT on August 21, 2025

Earlier this month Doja Cat debuted her new 80s-inspired song "Jealous Type" live at Outside Lands and revealed the cover and release date for her next album Vie. Now, that track is finally out as the lead single with an extravagant music video.

Doja wrote "Jealous Type" with Jack Antonoff and Ari Starace aka Y2K, both of whom also produced the tune. Its nostalgic pop bombast doesn't mean she's leaving hip hop behind; a rap verse spices things up halfway through. Watch the music video directed by Boni Mata below.

Vie is out 9/26 via Kemosabe / RCA.

