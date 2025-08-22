Skip to Content
Kings Of Leon – “We’re Onto Something” (Feat. Zach Bryan)

6:35 AM EDT on August 22, 2025

Two weeks ago Zach Bryan released his latest single "Bowery," a collaboration with 2000s rock yowlers Kings Of Leon that was the best song I've heard from that band in a long time. Today, Kings Of Leon have returned the favor, sharing a new Bryan collab called "We're Onto Something."

Last Friday Bryan and Kings Of Leon played a show together at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. (Turnpike Troubadours and Bryan's collaborator Noeline Hofmann were also on the bill.) During KOL's set, Bryan emerged to perform the then-unreleased "We're Onto Something" for the first time. Clips from that performance are threaded into the song's music video, which otherwise features clips from the recording session like the "Bowery" video.

I've never been a huge Kings Of Leon fan, but reframing their work in the context of Bryan's heartland-rock version of country is really working for them. I think they're on to something? Listen below, where you can also find footage of the song's live debut.

Read More:

