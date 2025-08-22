Shopping Share Farewell Single “White Noise”

A decade ago, we named the UK post-punk trio Shopping one of the Best New Bands Of 2015, and they were a fixture of our coverage in the late 2010s. But Shopping haven't released anything since COVID, and now they're officially calling it quits.

Today the band released a new song called "White Noise," which they're billing as their farewell single. It's new-wavey in tone and technique, but there's also a lot of indie-pop in the hypnotic, melodic vocal. Here's what Shopping have to say about it:

“White Noise” is the final single from Shopping. Recorded before our hiatus and lovingly brought to life in 2025, this track is a goodbye, a celebration, and a thank you to everyone who's been part of our journey. Whether you danced at our shows, blasted us in your headphones, or just found us now, this one’s for you. We love you! Thank you for everything

Listen below.