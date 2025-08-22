Hayley Williams Joins The Linda Lindas For “Racist, Sexist Boy” In London

In 2021, extremely young punk band the Linda Lindas became viral stars for a lockdown-era performance of their song "Racist, Sexist Boy" at the Los Angeles Public Library. Since then, the Linda Lindas have become a full-time band, continually touring and putting out records. They've got a connection to Paramore leader Hayley Williams, touring with Paramore and remixing the band's song "The News." (Also, two Linda Lindas are daughters of record producer Carlos de la Garza, who worked on the last few Paramore records.) Last night, the Linda Lindas played London's O2 Academy Islington, and Hayley Williams joined them as a surprise guest.

Hayley Williams has been busy lately. Just a few weeks ago, she released 17 new solo songs, declining to organize those tracks into album form. Earlier this week, she dropped a video for her song "Glum"; after "Ego Death At The Bachelorette Party," it's the second of those 17 songs to get the video treatment. Williams has also recently collaborated with David Byrne and Jay Som, and she just joined Bleachers onstage at the Newport Folk Fest. At last night's Linda Lindas show, she looked like she was having a blast, and she did it without taking attention away from the band. Watch it happen below.

Williams also made a TikTok with the Linda Lindas.