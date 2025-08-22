Kali Uchis Brings Out SZA, Steve Lacy, Omar Apollo, & Peso Pluma In LA

Earlier this year, R&B star Kali Uchis released her new album Sincerely. Right now, she's two nights into a three-night stand at the sold-out Kia Forum in Iglewood, and the first two nights have involved some big surprise guests. Last night, the biggest star who came through was SZA, currently in between international legs of her stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar. Together, Uchis and SZA sang their 2021 duet "fue mejor."

Kali Uchis x Peso Pluma in LA ? pic.twitter.com/asWU1ghMh3 — thania (@tyewrites) August 21, 2025

There's another Kali Uchis show at the Forum tonight, so you'd have to imagine she's got more surprises planned.