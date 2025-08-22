Skip to Content
Amber Mark Announces New Album Pretty Idea: Hear “Let Me Love You”

10:14 AM EDT on August 22, 2025

Amber Mark is so reliably great that she is — almost by default, given her lack of A-list status — one of this era's most underrated pop stars. She's been bolstering that reputation over the past year-plus with a string of stellar singles including "Comin' Around Again," "Space-Time," "Won't Cry," "Sink In," "Wait So Yeah," and "Sweet Serotonin," many of which were collected on last fall's Loosies EP. Today, at long last, she's announcing Pretty Idea, her first album since 2022's Three Dimensions Deep. It's out in October, and news of its impending arrival comes along with yet another great new song.

"Let Me Love You" is a synthy, effervescent, bass-popping disco-funk track that keeps Mark's run of excellence going strong. "Why won't you let me love you?" she repeats on the chorus, while the verse includes more specific invitations: "Baby, stay a while/ Pour me something strong, roll up something mild." Before I could play music from my phone in the car, I used to burn a new mix CD for my wife and I with every new season. This would definitely be going on the Fall 2025 mix if those were still happening; in fact, I might have to bring back the practice just for this reason.

Mark wrote "Let Me Love You," and the team of Julian Bunetta and Matt Zara produced it. Watch director Alfred Marroquin's video for the track below.

Pretty Idea is out 10/10 via PMR/Interscope. Pre-order or pre-save it here.

