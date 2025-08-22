Hotline TNT Remove Music From Spotify

The revolution is slow, but it's happening. Musicians have objected to Spotify for years, citing a number of reasons. But ever since Spotify CEO Daniel Ek made a $700 million investment in a military AI startup, artists having been identifying it as the final straw. Godspeed You! Black Emperor, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Deerhoof, and Xiu Xiu have all pulled their music from the streaming platform. Today, we can add another band to that list: Hotline TNT, whose latest album Raspberry Moon we dubbed Album Of The Week.

In a statement, the band's Will Anderson shared: "We are leaving the Spotify streaming service. The company that bills itself as the steward of all recorded music has proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that it does not align with the band's values in any way. A cooler world is possible."

The band also announced a 24-hour live stream on Twitch, Youtube, and Instagram, starting on Sept. 5 at noon ET. During the 24-hour telethon, the band will sell 500 copies of Raspberry Moon via Bandcamp while also chatting with artists, journalists, record store owners and others about their favorite new music, sources for discovery, and their feelings on Spotify.