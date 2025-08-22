Missing Link Announce Miracle Smile EP: Hear “Dog Days” (Feat. Never Ending Game’s Mikey Petroski)

The members of the Northeast hardcore band Missing Link have all been around for a while, and they've played in bands like Internal Bleeding, Age Of Apocalypse, Fatal Realm, and Pain Of Truth. Last year, Missing Link released their debut album Watch Me Bleed, a collection of heavy-ass skull-splatterers, the kinds of songs that can make you feel like you're in danger when you're just listening to them alone in your house. Since then, they've been on a touring rampage, and their festival sets have caused bedlam. Next month, they'll follow Watch Me Bleed with new EP called Miracle Smile, so protect your neck.

Missing Link recorded the Miracle Smile EP with Weekend Nachos' Andy Nelson at his Bricktop Studios earlier this year. The lead single is a guttural destroyer called "Dog Days," and it's got guest vocals from Never Ending Game frontman Mikey Petroski. (Last year, Matt Karll, from Never Ending Game's brother band Gridiron, guested on Missing Link's "Numbers On The Board.") In the months ahead, Missing Link will play shows with Age Of Apocalypse, Mongrel, and Haywire, before heading out on a European run with Nasty. Below, check out "Dog Days," the Miracle Smile tracklist, and Missing Link's dates.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/miracle-smile-ep">Miracle Smile EP by Missing Link</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "You Already Know"

02 "Been Thinkin’"

03 "Dog Days" (feat. Mikey Petroski)

04 "Wrath"

05 "Abject Violence"

TOUR DATES:

8/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Amvets Post 13 *

8/23 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

8/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Soundz *

9/11 - Rochester, NY @ WBNY ^

9/12 - Burlington, VT @ 1st Republic Brewing Co. ^

9/13 - Hooksett, NH @ Woody's Tire Shop ^

9/14 - Bangor, ME @ The Old Town Theater ^

10/02 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan #

10/03 - Chemnitz, Germany @ AJZ #

10/04 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole 44 #

10/05 - Poland or Czech Republic @ TBD #

10/06 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Hirsch #

10/07 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage #

10/08 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Das Bett #

10/09 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa #

10/10 - Paris, France @ Trabendo #

10/11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ TBD #

10/12 - Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik #

* with Age Of Apocalypse & Mongrel

^ with Haywire

# with Nasty

The Miracle Smile EP is out 11/19 on Triple B.