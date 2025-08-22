Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Missing Link Announce Miracle Smile EP: Hear “Dog Days” (Feat. Never Ending Game’s Mikey Petroski)

10:12 AM EDT on August 22, 2025

The members of the Northeast hardcore band Missing Link have all been around for a while, and they've played in bands like Internal Bleeding, Age Of Apocalypse, Fatal Realm, and Pain Of Truth. Last year, Missing Link released their debut album Watch Me Bleed, a collection of heavy-ass skull-splatterers, the kinds of songs that can make you feel like you're in danger when you're just listening to them alone in your house. Since then, they've been on a touring rampage, and their festival sets have caused bedlam. Next month, they'll follow Watch Me Bleed with new EP called Miracle Smile, so protect your neck.

Missing Link recorded the Miracle Smile EP with Weekend Nachos' Andy Nelson at his Bricktop Studios earlier this year. The lead single is a guttural destroyer called "Dog Days," and it's got guest vocals from Never Ending Game frontman Mikey Petroski. (Last year, Matt Karll, from Never Ending Game's brother band Gridiron, guested on Missing Link's "Numbers On The Board.") In the months ahead, Missing Link will play shows with Age Of Apocalypse, Mongrel, and Haywire, before heading out on a European run with Nasty. Below, check out "Dog Days," the Miracle Smile tracklist, and Missing Link's dates.

TRACKLIST:
01 "You Already Know"
02 "Been Thinkin’"
03 "Dog Days" (feat. Mikey Petroski)
04 "Wrath"
05 "Abject Violence"

TOUR DATES:
8/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Amvets Post 13 *
8/23 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium *
8/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Soundz *
9/11 - Rochester, NY @ WBNY ^
9/12 - Burlington, VT @ 1st Republic Brewing Co. ^
9/13 - Hooksett, NH @ Woody's Tire Shop ^
9/14 - Bangor, ME @ The Old Town Theater ^
10/02 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan #
10/03 - Chemnitz, Germany @ AJZ #
10/04 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole 44 #
10/05 - Poland or Czech Republic @ TBD #
10/06 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Hirsch #
10/07 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage #
10/08 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Das Bett #
10/09 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa #
10/10 - Paris, France @ Trabendo #
10/11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ TBD #
10/12 - Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik #

* with Age Of Apocalypse & Mongrel
^ with Haywire
# with Nasty

The Miracle Smile EP is out 11/19 on Triple B.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025
New Music

Ulrika Spacek – “Square Root Of None”

November 26, 2025
New Music

The Notwist Announce New Album News From Planet Zombie: Hear “X-Ray”

November 26, 2025
New Music

TTSSFU – “Upstairs”

November 25, 2025