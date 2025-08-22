Skip to Content
The Smiths’ Mike Joyce Announces New Memoir The Drums

10:32 AM EDT on August 22, 2025

The Smiths have to be among the most well-documented bands in history. Three of the group's for former members -- singer Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, and the late bassist Andy Rourke -- have all published memoirs. Now, the fourth ex-Smith has written a book of his own. This fall, drummer Mike Royce will publish his own memoir, which is simply titled The Drums.

According to the publisher's description, The Drums will focus less upon the Smiths stories that have been told so often already, more on "the feeling" of being in that band: "Throughout his honest and witty reflections, Mike answers the question he and bassist Andy Rourke used to often ask each other: 'Where did it all go right?'... In The Drums, Mike Joyce finally gives us the perspective of the self-confessed biggest Smiths fan in the world who from the start was just some lad from the suburbs of Fallowfield who played the drums."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNpkQJ0t9Dq/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Drums is out 11/6 via New Modern.

