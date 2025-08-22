Konradsen – “Annual Rings”

Very few sounds are more soothing to me than Jenny Marie Sabel's voice. Together with Eirik Vildgren under the Konradsen name, Sabel has spent years narrating some of the most gorgeous warm-blanket music on Earth. Today they've offered up another wonderful track.

"Annual Rings" is from the soundtrack to the new movie Storfjord 1829, for which Konradsen composed the original score in collaboration with Hans Olav Settem and Marit Othilie Thorvik. In under three minutes, the song evolves from one of Konradsen's sweet, gentle lullabies into something grand and spectral, as this band's songs so often do. It then dissipates back into quiet.

"Writing music for film is like getting a free ticket to inspiration," Sabel says. "It’s been incredibly exciting to translate the visual into music and try to make it align in a meaningful way." Yeah, they sound pretty inspired here. Listen below.