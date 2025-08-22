Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Konradsen – “Annual Rings”

3:55 PM EDT on August 22, 2025

Signe Luksengaard

Very few sounds are more soothing to me than Jenny Marie Sabel's voice. Together with Eirik Vildgren under the Konradsen name, Sabel has spent years narrating some of the most gorgeous warm-blanket music on Earth. Today they've offered up another wonderful track.

"Annual Rings" is from the soundtrack to the new movie Storfjord 1829, for which Konradsen composed the original score in collaboration with Hans Olav Settem and Marit Othilie Thorvik. In under three minutes, the song evolves from one of Konradsen's sweet, gentle lullabies into something grand and spectral, as this band's songs so often do. It then dissipates back into quiet.

"Writing music for film is like getting a free ticket to inspiration," Sabel says. "It’s been incredibly exciting to translate the visual into music and try to make it align in a meaningful way." Yeah, they sound pretty inspired here. Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025
New Music

Ulrika Spacek – “Square Root Of None”

November 26, 2025
New Music

The Notwist Announce New Album News From Planet Zombie: Hear “X-Ray”

November 26, 2025
New Music

TTSSFU – “Upstairs”

November 25, 2025