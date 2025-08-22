Still Blank – “Cut Slack”

Last month, new transatlantic duo Still Blank shared the spooky, restless single "Ain't Quite Right." It's only their second song to their name, and it's quite gripping. Today, they're back with a third single "Cut Slack," which takes a left turn intowoozy indie pop.

"Cut Slack" sidesteps the post-punk intrigue that outlined their last release, but it's a full-bodied jam with sleek vocals and minutely grungy guitars. Jordy's vocals build stamina as the track chugs on; vocal layers add a sense of urgency. There's still a bit of dark imagery, which has been a staple so far for Still Blank. "Black hornet stinging on your lungs/ At least you feel it," goes one line. "Hung out like a rabbit in a fish tank/ Fake smile but you’re screaming on the inside," the verse continues. I have no idea what a rabbit would be doing in a fish tank, but it doesn't seem good. I am both intrigued and unsettled.

“‘Cut Slack’ was born from the people-pleasing, empathetic nature of both Ben and I," Jordy explained. “It’s a reminder to take some of the load off instead of carrying around unnecessary pressures on our backs—something the both of us are all too familiar with.”

Listen to "Cut Slack" below.