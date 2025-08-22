Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Fred again.. & Skepta – “Back 2 Back”

10:55 AM EDT on August 22, 2025

A few months ago, big-deal producer Fred again.. and grime star Skepta teamed up with streamer PlaqueBoyMax to release the single "Victory Lap." It's been a big track, and a bunch of different rappers from around the world have since appeared on "Victory Lap" remixes -- Denzel Curry, That Mexican OT, D Double E, Hanumankind. Now, Fred again.. and Skepta are back together for another collaboration -- a victory lap after "Victory Lap," if you will.

As the title implies, the new single "Back 2 Back" works along the same likes as "Victory Lap." Fred again..'s production goes for a haunted, minimal grime feeling, with chilly smears of bass. Skepta attacks it with a whole lot of energy, talking about how struggling to come up and reaching the point where he can be universally recognized. It's a real collaboration, not Fred again.. doing the thing where he finds an obscure sample and turns it into a new song. Check it out below.

"Back To Back" is out now on Epic.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025
New Music

Ulrika Spacek – “Square Root Of None”

November 26, 2025
New Music

The Notwist Announce New Album News From Planet Zombie: Hear “X-Ray”

November 26, 2025
New Music

TTSSFU – “Upstairs”

November 25, 2025