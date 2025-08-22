Fred again.. & Skepta – “Back 2 Back”

A few months ago, big-deal producer Fred again.. and grime star Skepta teamed up with streamer PlaqueBoyMax to release the single "Victory Lap." It's been a big track, and a bunch of different rappers from around the world have since appeared on "Victory Lap" remixes -- Denzel Curry, That Mexican OT, D Double E, Hanumankind. Now, Fred again.. and Skepta are back together for another collaboration -- a victory lap after "Victory Lap," if you will.

As the title implies, the new single "Back 2 Back" works along the same likes as "Victory Lap." Fred again..'s production goes for a haunted, minimal grime feeling, with chilly smears of bass. Skepta attacks it with a whole lot of energy, talking about how struggling to come up and reaching the point where he can be universally recognized. It's a real collaboration, not Fred again.. doing the thing where he finds an obscure sample and turns it into a new song. Check it out below.

"Back To Back" is out now on Epic.