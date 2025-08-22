Skip to Content
What Is The Reason For Flo Milli Sampling Hoobastank?

2:40 PM EDT on August 22, 2025

Why? Why is this happening? Flo Milli is a really good rapper. She's got bounce and sass and lyrical perspective and personality. She's also got a handful of viral hits, and I guess she's trying for another one. I can't think of any other reason to build a song around a damn Hoobastank sample.

Hoobastank's post-grunge power ballad "The Reason" was a gigantic hit in 2004, and the opening line -- "I'm not a perfect perrrrrson" -- was a TikTok meme a couple of years ago. So now, we get a Flo Milli track that just has her singing about not being a perfect perrrrson on a loop all through it. It fucking sucks! Flo Milli and her occasional collaborator Coop at least use that lyric as the basis for a relationship song, but it's not like they find some hidden depth in it or anything.

Maybe Flo Milli's "Perfect Person" will be a big hit. I don't think it will, but who knows. I'm rooting for her. I want her to succeed. But this? Come on. There should be more to making a hit than pressing the right nostalgia button at the right moment. I guess we'll see. Hear it for yourself below.

