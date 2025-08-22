Lil Nas X Will Remain In Jail This Weekend

Lil Nas X was arrested for battery of a police officer and hospitalized for a possible overdose early Thursday morning after being found walking down the middle of LA's Ventura Boulevard wearing nothing but his underwear and cowboy boots. It looks like he'll be staying behind bars for at least a few more days. TMZ reports that because LNX, real name Montero Hill, was arrested for battery of a police officer, he needs to go before a judge to have his bail set, and that won't happen until at least Monday due to his place in the queue.

In a video posted back in February, when Nas was building up to the release of his "Hotbox" single and still-unreleased Dreamboy album, he talked about his mental state:

These last few years have been pretty difficult for me, and I'm just now arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I'm doing. And I'm trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all. And most of all, I really want to make sure I have fun this time around. I don't think I got to have as much fun during the Montero era because I was more overly focused on making sure the songs did well then making sure I was having fun doing shit. And I'm not saying I didn't have any fun. I had some fucking fun, OK? But I want this time around to be even more fun. And I want to be even more full of joy. And I want to be even more full of love. And I want to go out here in this fucking world and I want to wave my fucking hands in the sky and move about freely. And that's what the fucking Dreamboy era is gonna be.

He then pleaded for fans to be patient and stick with him. Watch that video below.