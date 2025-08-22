The Kooks & Rebel Wilson Cover “Gangsta’s Paradise” At Reading

Remember the Kooks, the hyped-up band who made a few big UK hits in the '00s? Well, they're still around, and they just played the Reading Festival. During their set, they brought out Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, and they all covered "Gangsta's Paradise," the gigantic 1995 hit from Coolio. Rest in peace, Coolio. Frontman Luke Pritchard told the crowd that it was a scene being filmed for a movie.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=m9iKF3xGxqc

And then The Kooks brought out Rebel Wilson to cover 'Gangsta's Paradise', I suppose. #RandL25 pic.twitter.com/Sd7puLsrev — Andrew Trendell (@AndrewTrendell) August 22, 2025

The Kooks bring out Rebel Wilson to perform “Gangsta’s Paradise” at @OfficialRandL Festival. pic.twitter.com/zY0ZAOE3kf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2025

Tell me: Why are we so blind to see that the ones we hurt are you and me?