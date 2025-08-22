Skip to Content
Rüfüs Du Sol Fan Found And Arrested After Viral Video Of Him Beating A Woman For Spilling Her Drink

5:21 PM EDT on August 22, 2025

It was a harrowing sight: a man brutally beating a woman in the audience at Rüfüs Du Sol's Rose Bowl show last Saturday, allegedly provoked by a spilled drink. The victim, Shelby Elston of Phoenix, announced her plans to sue the attacker, who she believed had been identified through some crowdsourced detective work helped along by a viral video of the assault circulated by concert-focused Twitter/X account @TheFestiveOwl.

Now that man, Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala, has been arrested, TMZ reports. The Pasadena PD reportedly booked Zavala Thursday for felony battery with great bodily injury, felony assault with great bodily injury, and misdemeanor battery.

Rüfüs Du Sol, an Australian electronic rock band, released a statement calling the attack "completely unacceptable."

