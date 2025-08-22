Big Boi Announces Washing Machine That Plays “So Fresh, So Clean”

I mean... sure. Why not? Via Instagram, appliance manufacturer Whirlpool is giving away a limited edition Front Load Washer (capitalization theirs) that plays Outkast's Stankonia hit "So Fresh, So Clean." Get it? Ha ha. Big Boi, the far thirstier and more brand-friendly half of Outkast, is on board to promote this initiative, which is designed to showcase Whirlpool's FreshFlow™ Vent System (capitalization again theirs).

Here is a noteworthy paragraph from the press release:

"We knew with a washer this fresh, it warranted the freshest collab," explained Morgan LaLonde, Whirlpool Senior Brand Manager. "And nobody knows how to keep things fresh better than Big Boi."

You said it, Morgan! And here's the requisite Big Boi press release statement:

"When Whirlpool showed me this washer and said they could put the track in the machine, I was all in," said Big Boi. "Now your laundry looks fresh, smells fresh, and even sounds fresh."

<br/>

The contest began three days ago, but don't worry, it will continue until Sept. 23. To win the limited-edition washer and dryer pair, including free installation, you must follow @WhirlpoolUSA, like Whirlpool and Big Boi's post about the sweepstakes, and comment #whirlpoolsofresh on it. Tagging a friend in the comments will get you an additional entry. This seems like a relatively low-effort, low-shame way to debase yourself for a free washer and dryer.