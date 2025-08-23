Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Julian Lynch Is Leaving Real Estate

9:29 AM EDT on August 23, 2025

Sinna Nasseri

Real Estate are getting ready to celebrate 11 years and seven months of their album Atlas with an unorthodox anniversary tour, because why not? However, it turns out Julian Lynch won't be playing guitar for those shows, as he has announced he's leaving the indie rock group.

"I’m so grateful to have been able to spend most of the last decade creating, performing, and traveling with my friends in the band Real Estate," Lynch wrote on Instagram. He continued:

Next week’s brief leg of touring with Tennis will hold special significance for me, since these will be my final shows with the band before I move onto other things. Thank you to my bandmates for sharing these experiences with me. Thanks also to Real Estate’s welcoming fans and to all of the kind and talented people I’ve been able to meet or work with along the way. Looking forward to seeing some of you at the shows next week :)

Lynch joined in 2016 to replace Matt Mondanile, who exited amid sexual misconduct allegations. He has a lot of solo releases, the latest album being 2020's Animals 2. He also contributed to the Slow Xmas compilation last year.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DNrpqhY2GYi/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025
News

Jack White Brings Out Eminem During Lions Thanksgiving Game Halftime Show

November 27, 2025
News

A Geese Song Played During The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

November 27, 2025
News

AVTT/PTTN Make Their TV Debut On The Tonight Show

November 27, 2025
News

Ticketmaster & AXS Will Reimburse Olivia Dean Fans Who Bought Resellers’ Marked-Up Tickets

November 27, 2025
News

Coca-Cola Sued For “Pirating Johnny Cash’s Voice”

November 26, 2025