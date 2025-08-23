Julian Lynch Is Leaving Real Estate

Real Estate are getting ready to celebrate 11 years and seven months of their album Atlas with an unorthodox anniversary tour, because why not? However, it turns out Julian Lynch won't be playing guitar for those shows, as he has announced he's leaving the indie rock group.

"I’m so grateful to have been able to spend most of the last decade creating, performing, and traveling with my friends in the band Real Estate," Lynch wrote on Instagram. He continued:

Next week’s brief leg of touring with Tennis will hold special significance for me, since these will be my final shows with the band before I move onto other things. Thank you to my bandmates for sharing these experiences with me. Thanks also to Real Estate’s welcoming fans and to all of the kind and talented people I’ve been able to meet or work with along the way. Looking forward to seeing some of you at the shows next week :)

Lynch joined in 2016 to replace Matt Mondanile, who exited amid sexual misconduct allegations. He has a lot of solo releases, the latest album being 2020's Animals 2. He also contributed to the Slow Xmas compilation last year.

