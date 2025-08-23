BigXthaPlug Arrested Hours Before Releasing New Album

On Thursday, BigXthaPlug was supposed to celebrate the release of his third studio album I Hope You’re Happy, a foray into country. However, the Dallas rapper was arrested for marijuana possession (less than two ounces) and unlawful possession of a firearm.

At 8:45 p.m., Xavier Landum was pulled over for not having a front license plate, per KDFW. When cops asked if he had weapons in the vehicle, he reportedly replied, "Mine is under my arm rest." Two firearms were found, along with marijuana. The officers found his name in the NCIC gang database, which meant it was a misdemeanor for him to possess a firearm in Texas. He was released from jail after appearing before a judge and posting bail. A second release day party was canceled.

The arrest is his second of the year, following one in February on a marijuana possession charge. I Hope You're Happy features Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Shaboozey, and more. In a press release, he said, "This album’s my heart, my story — the love, the loss, the heartbreak, the grind. I wanted people to feel it all with me, the highs, the lows, the real life that shapes you. I Hope You’re Happy is me mixing my urban roots with that country soul, tellin’ my story straight up, just me."